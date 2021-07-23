PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | So many people know about the age-old rivalry between Pat's and Geno's steaks from going to a Phillies or Eagles game.
But on Thursday morning, a deadly fight broke out between two fans from rival football teams in line at Pat's. Now, a Cumru Township man is facing murder charges and his neighbors say they can't believe it happened.
"Oh my God it's terrible, absolutely terrible," stated Donna Schilling, from Cumru Township.
"My mother used to always say, 'you never know who your neighbors are until you know who your neighbors are,'" noted Brian Young, a resident from Flying Hills.
"There's a lot of people who live here and you don't know what their background is, or you know, what they're thinking of, or what is going through their mind when they're doing something, so I mean it's terrible," Schilling added.
Neighbors in Flying Hills say they cannot believe this man, 36-year-old Paul Burkert, was arrested in the fatal shooting of another man at Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia.
But reports show that's exactly what happened.
Police say Burkert got in a heated argument with 23-year-old David Padro, while waiting in line at the famous steak place Thursday morning. This is when police say Burkert shot and killed Padro, in the midst of their argument.
And according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, it all started over football.
"Tensions rise and people get crazy today, that they shouldn't," said Young.
"One had an Eagles shirt on, the other had something opposite, and that probably started it, it's crazy, this world is crazy," said Oscar Hollenbach, a resident also from Flying Hills.
Hollenbach can't be sure he's even seen Burkert around Flying Hills, but he wouldn't be surprised.
"He must not have had a very good upbringing or a very bad upbringing and God bless the man, whoever he is if he lives around here, I probably talked to him I don't know," Hollenbach added.
"I hate to say it, but it's almost a common thing, that's all you hear about people just don't have any respect for other people," Schilling told 69 News.
Burkert was arrested a few blocks away from Pat's Steak's, according to police.
The famous cheesesteak place closed down for hours, while police investigated that shooting.