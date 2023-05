READING, Pa. - Jurors have convicted a man more than a year after a fatal shooting in Reading.

The District Attorney's office says Deivis Gutierrez has been found guilty of first degree murder.

The shooting happened last February in the 1000 block of Green Street.

Officials say 23-year-old Jackson Reyes Negron died of his injuries at the hospital.

Gutierrez is in custody awaiting sentencing.