South Sixth Street Reading fire

Fire crews on the scene of a blaze in the 100 block of South Sixth Street, Reading.

 Timothy Ford | 69 News

READING, Pa. – A man is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Reading.

Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, and smoke could be seen coming from the building in the 100 block of South Sixth Street.

A fire official said firefighters removed one victim from the building, and three others were helped outside.

A man is hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

The other three people refused treatment, but are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Initial reports indicted there were issues with a hydrant at the scene of the fire, and a 69 News crew saw a long hose run from a hydrant on Franklin Street.

Crews struck a second alarm to bring in firefighters from outside the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.