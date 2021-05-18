READING, Pa. - More gunfire rang out in Reading on Monday night, marking the third shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.
Authorities say a man was fatally shot near South Seventh and Pine streets just before 8 p.m.
Police have not commented on what led to the shooting or the man's name, but the Berks County coroner's office said an autopsy was completed Tuesday morning.
It was the third shooting in a 24-hour period.
Hours earlier, just before 1 p.m. Monday, police say a man was shot on Lackawanna Street. He is expected to survive.
Early Monday morning, a woman was shot in the back while sleeping inside her home in the 400 block of South Seventh Street, very close to the location of Monday night's deadly shooting.
That woman is expected to survive, but police are still searching for clues.
At last check, no arrests have been made.