PERRY TWP., Pa -- A man is dead after a crash in Berks County Monday morning.
Pennsylvania State Police said a 22-year-old man from Tamaqua is dead and a 57-year-old man from Wyomissing is injured after a crash in Windsor Township, Berks County Monday morning.
The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on Route 61 just South of Hughes Hill Road, Police said.
The 22-year-old man was traveling south when he crossed the center lines and struck the other victim head on, police said.
The older victim was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment.
The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said names will be released pending next-of-kin notification.
Officials said earlier Monday morning Route 61 Northbound and Southbound lanes were closed due to a traffic accident.
The roads are still closed, according to officials who said they will update when Route 61 is open again.