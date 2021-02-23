Reading shooting 2-23-21
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night.

The man was shot in the 400 block of North 10th Street around 8:15 p.m. Police were on scene Tuesday night gathering evidence.

Police said the scene is secure, and there is no threat to the public.

There's no word on what may have led to the shooting.

