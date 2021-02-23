READING, Pa. - A man is dead after a shooting in Reading Tuesday night.
The man was shot in the 400 block of North 10th Street around 8:15 p.m. Police were on scene Tuesday night gathering evidence.
Police said the scene is secure, and there is no threat to the public.
Reading Police have confirmed one male fatally shot. Coroner has not been called yet because police are still gathering evidence. Scene is secure, no threat to the public. Live at 10:30 with the latest. @69News pic.twitter.com/hPyW9IAZ8J— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) February 24, 2021
There's no word on what may have led to the shooting.