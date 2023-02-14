READING, Pa. — A double shooting in Reading has turned deadly.

In what police are classifying as a domestic incident, investigators say a man and woman were shot shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday in a rowhome in the 400 block of W. Windsor Street..

A 23-year-old man, who police say was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Reading shooting scene West Windsor Street and Gordon Street

Investigators say Melvin Ojeda-Rodriguez, who had a previous relationship with the woman, broke into the apartment through a window and shot both victims. While police were still at the scene, Ojeda-Rodriguez turned himself in to the desk sergeant at city hall. 

Reading Police said the incident was contained and there was no threat the public.

