READING, Pa. - A double shooting in Reading has turned deadly.

A man and woman were shot Tuesday morning in the 400 block of W. Windsor Street, said Berks County District Attorney John Adams. Police were called to the scene shortly before 6 a.m.

The man died of his injuries, Adams said. The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man accused of shooting the two is in police custody, the DA said.

Police were focused on the rowhome on the corner of W. Windsor and Gordon streets. Officers blocked it off with crime scene tape and investigators were seen going in and out of the home.

A nearby resident said the area is apartments.

Reading police say the incident is contained and there is no threat the public.

Authorities have not yet said what may have led to the shooting or commented on any relationship between the victims and suspect.