BERN TWP., Pa. -- A body was recovered from Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County Sunday afternoon.
Rescuers were called to search for a person in the lake at the Dry Brooks Day Use Area, which is located off of Palisades Drive.
An official with the park tells 69 News that the person was a man in his 20s. He was playing catch with others when the ball ended up further out in the lake. He went out to retrieve the ball, but never made it back.
Crews recovered the body from the water.
Officials have yet to identify the person.