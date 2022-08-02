Generic shooting scene at Locust and Greenwich streets in Reading
Chad Blimline | 69 News

WEST READING, Pa. — A man who was found shot inside a parked car in Reading early Monday morning has become the city's third homicide victim this week, according to the Berks County coroner.

Samuel Castillo, 36, died late Monday night at Reading Hospital, where he had been in critical condition since being rushed there from the area of Greenwich and Locust streets shortly after midnight.

Police have not made any arrests. 

The discovery came less than 24 hours after two other men were killed in separate shootings elsewhere in the city.

Anyone with information about any of the weekend violence is urged to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

Crime Alert is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

