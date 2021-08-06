BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A man was killed in a crash in Berks County early Friday morning.

Damion Chilcote, 23, was driving on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, in Bethel Township when he lost control of his car and crashed into an embankment around 1:15 a.m., police said.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, police said. He died at the scene. 

Bethel Township police were assisted at the scene by state police and several fire companies. The Berks County coroner's office also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.