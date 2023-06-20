READING, Pa. - Two men are facing homicide charges after a double shooting in Center City Reading turned deadly.

Kevin Irizzarry-DeMarco, 24, and John Roman, 31, are accused of opening fire on a vehicle driving on Penn Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, Reading police said Tuesday morning.

They were arrested Monday morning.

Two men, ages 29 and 32, in the car were shot. One of them fell out of the car and was found with a head injury and gunshot wound to his arm, while the other crashed the car and was found with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

One of them died at the hospital Monday evening, police said.

Investigators say they will upgrade the charges to homicide against both suspects on Tuesday.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County's tip line at 1-877-373-9913.