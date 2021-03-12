WEST READING, Pa. - A freak accident involving a fallen tree has claimed the life of a Berks County man.
Steven Malcolm, 63, died at Reading Hospital late Thursday night of head injuries he suffered several hours earlier, when the large tree fell onto his car on the Lindbergh Viaduct in east Reading, according to the Berks County coroner.
Malcolm, who lived near the scene of the accident, was trapped in his vehicle for about 20 minutes. A tow truck had to lift the tree off of the car so that rescue crews could get him out and rush him to the hospital.
"Unfortunately," said Dep. Chief Thomas Rehr, Reading Fire Department, "the gentleman was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The viaduct, which is a busy route between Reading and its eastern suburbs, was closed until crews could remove the wrecked vehicle and the fallen tree.