RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A 39-year-old man is dead after a tree fell and landed on him in Berks County Wednesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police and numerous area fire Departments and EMS units responded to the 200 block of Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Township shortly after 5:30 p.m.
After an investigation, state police say David Crossett was cutting down a tree in the rear of his property when the tree shifted and landed on top of him, pinning him to the ground.
The Berks County Coroner's Office was contacted and responded to the scene. Through a coordinated effort between Fire/Rescue, EMS, Coroner's Office, and PSP personnel, Crossett was extricated from underneath the tree and through the wooded area, where he was then transported from the scene by the Berks County Coroner's Office.