LEESPORT, Pa. - The man who fatally shot his wife then turned the gun on himself in a Leesport home has died from his injuries, said the Berks County district attorney.
Ernesto Lopez died Sunday evening at Reading Hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said John Adams, Berks County DA.
Investigators say he shot and killed his wife, Heidi Lopez, during a domestic dispute Saturday evening at a home on Centre Avenue.
He then shot himself, and was taken to the hospital in grave condition, authorities had said.
"There were a number of family members in the residence at the time of this shooting. Many of those family members, including children, witnessed this event and this very tragic and horrific domestic violence incident," Adams said Sunday.
Authorities are calling the double shooting a murder-suicide.