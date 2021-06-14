READING, Pa. - The man rescued from a burning apartment building in Reading last week has died.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says Wayne Eidson, 68 was pronounced dead Saturday night at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.
The coroner's office says the cause of death is accidental from thermal injuries with smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide toxicity.
Eidson was rescued from a burning apartment building in the 100 block of South Sixth Street on June 9. He was being treated at the Lehigh Valley Burn Unit.
The fire was ruled accidental, and may have started due to an issue with the kitchen stove. Three other people were helped out of the building.
Eidon's death is being investigated by the City of Reading Fire Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's officer is asking for information about Eidson's next of kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 610-782-3426 or LehighCountyCoronerandForensics@lehighcounty.org.