BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A 30-year-old man has died after being involved in an industrial accident late Saturday night at East Penn Manufacturing, police say.
At around 11:30 p.m. Fleetwood Police Department was dispatched to the facility for an accident that occurred in the Smelter building.
Responding units arrived to find the male deceased as a result of the accident.
No details have been provided on the accident. The name of the victim has not yet been identified by officials.
According to police, investigation of the incident will be continued by the Berks County coroner's office, OSHA, and East Penn Manufacturing personnel.
East Penn Manufacturing, located on the 100 block of Deka Rd in Lyons, PA, is the world's largest single-site, lead acid battery facility.
The company produces popular brand name battery Deka.
Stay with 69 News as this story develops.