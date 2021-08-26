ROBESONIA, Pa. — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by three different vehicles. They said none of the drivers stopped at the scene.
The victim, a 68-year-old man, was walking his dog across Penn Avenue at Robeson Street in Robesonia shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, when he appeared to trip and fall in the crosswalk, according to the South Heidelberg Township police, who are contracted to cover Robesonia.
Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows that the victim was attempting to stand up when he was struck by a large truck — described by the police as a straight-body refrigerator box truck with a white cab and advertising printed on the body. The truck continued east on Penn Avenue, the police said.
The victim was then run over by two other vehicles — a small, silver car described as having a low profile and what is believed to be a tanker truck. The drivers of those vehicles also kept going, according to the police.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Investigators said they have already obtained eyewitness statements, and they are asking anyone else who saw what happened to come forward by calling the South Heidelberg Township Police Department at 610-670-9885 or 610-655-4911.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.