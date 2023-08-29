READING, Pa. - A man recently sentenced for a 2021 Reading shooting is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to intimidate a witness in the case not to testify.

40-year-old Bruce Criddell, formerly of Pottstown, was sentenced last week to 8½ to 20 years in state prison following his conviction by a jury on firearms charges.

In May 2021, Criddell, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, shot a man inside the Penn Street Tavern in the 200 block of Penn Street following an altercation.

In July of this year, investigators say a witness in the case reached out to police in fear for their safety.

The witness alleged they were contacted through social media numerous times by a woman who offered money not to testify against Criddell.

Court documents also state the witness was visited at their workplace by a woman they knew as "Jamie," and the alleged threats not to testify continued. The witness told investigators Jamie warned them not to go to court and that Criddell "deserves another chance because he just made a 'stupid mistake.'"

Around the same time, the witness said they were approached by another woman who claimed that she spoke with Criddell in jail and that he told her to tell the witness "not to go to court" and testify.

Investigators reviewed tablet video calls and messages sent by Criddell from Berks County Jail in which he allegedly discussed getting money together to give to the victim as an incentive to remain silent.

The witness said they were still receiving threats as recently as July and that they were scared for their safety.

Criddell is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing on the witness intimidation charge.

He's due back in court September 15.