MT. PENN BOROUGH, Pa.- Terrifying moments for a man who fell into a sinkhole last night while walking near the CVS on Perkiomen Avenue in Mt. Penn.

"When the first units got here, along with the police department, they took a brief look around and found that a young male was in a hole approximately 8 feet deep," said Deputy Chief John Eisenhard of Mt. Penn Fire Company.

A borough official said this area has had sinkholes before. The exact reason this one opened up is still unknown.

"As best as we can figure, he was just walking through the grass and the ground gave way under his feet," explained Eisenhard.

That's the stuff of nightmares according to Alice Benton, who frequently shops at the CVS near where it happened.

"To fall down in a ditch, that is horrible," said Benton.

Rescue crews said the man had a cell phone on him which he used to call for help. A ladder was used to get him out of the hole.

"The male was talking to us the entire time," said Eisenhard. "He landed standing up at the bottom of the hole and due to the depth and the loose debris in the hole, he wasn't able to just get out or just be pulled out. The ladder was the safest way to get him out of there."

Officials said there have been several buildings on this site over the decades, including, at one point, a bank that sat much closer to the edge of the road.

Mt. Penn officials will be working with the property owner on a solution.

The man was evaluated by EMS and was not hurt.