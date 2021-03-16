MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A man was fatally shot by a police officer inside a home in Muhlenberg Township on Monday.
Officers responded to the home in the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township around 2:15 p.m., according to detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office.
They said a woman who called 911 told the police that a man with a knife had locked himself in a bedroom on the second floor.
After officers found a key and unlocked the door, investigators said the man didn't comply when the police told him to drop the knife. They said one officer used a stun gun, but it had no effect. That's when, they said, a second officer fired a single shot from his department-issued gun and hit the man in the chest.
"This is sad," said Jordan Morales, who lives next door. "I never would have guessed anything like this would have happened around here, let alone next door to my house. I'm kind of shook."
The man was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. Neighbors said the man lived in the home with his mother, who wasn't home during the incident. They also said he was kind and kept to himself for the most part.
The man's daughter told 69 News that her father, who was in his 60s, was diagnosed with brain cancer about a year ago and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy.
One neighbor added that what the man needed was help.
The man's daughter told 69 News that her father's cancer fight left him in need of psychiatric treatment and that words can't describe how much he'll be missed, especially by his grandchildren.
"It's unfortunate," Morales said. "I don't know what happened or how this happened, but I never would have guessed. He was definitely nice whenever I saw him. He would always come out and shovel the snow. It's just shocking, really."
The Berks County district attorney's office is handling the ongoing investigation.