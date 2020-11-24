READING, Pa. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the West Shore Bypass in Reading Monday night, police said.
The 31-year-old man was hit around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side, near the Lancaster Avenue exit, said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Investigators think the man was either walking near or sitting against the median when he was hit, Tornielli said.
Police did not say why he may have been on the highway.
The West Shore Bypass, which is Route 422, was closed for about three hours between Lancaster Avenue and Interstate 176 in Cumru Township.
Authorities have not released the man's name or further details about what happened.