TILDEN TWP., Pa. - A man was killed while waving for help after his car broke down on Interstate 78 in Berks County.
Four vehicles ended up involved in the pileup early Monday morning in the eastbound lanes, a few miles past the Shartlesville exit, authorities said.
According to state police in Hamburg, a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Lebanon man sustained mechanical failure and became disabled, partially blocking the right lane.
The man exited his 1992 Mercury and attempted to wave down passing motorists for help, police said. That's when the driver of a 2022 Toyota rear-ended the disabled vehicle, which ultimately hit the 23-year-old.
Police say two more drivers attempted to slow down but both drivers crashed into the pileup as well.
As a result of the collision, the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
I-78 was closed until about 8 a.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610562-6885 and reference incident PA20022-895546.