READING, Pa. - A traffic stop in Reading led to a high-speed chase on Saturday, police say.
Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg report the traffic stop occurred at 1:00 a.m. on Pottsville Pike near the Birch Hill Road intersection in Perry Township, Berks County.
Troopers say as they approached the vehicle, the driver sped from the shoulder at a high rate of speed causing police to begin their pursuit.
The driver was identified as Jordan Raker, 24 of Mountville.
Officials report Raker was traveling between 95-100 MPH during the chase through Perry Twp., Ontelaunee Twp., Leesport Boro., Maidencreek Twp., Muhlenberg Twp., and Alsace Township.
The chase ended in Alsace Twp., police say when Raker fled on foot into a wooded area. Raker was apprehended by police following a search of the area.
During an investigation it was discovered that Raker was wanted on multiple parole violations out of Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Raker is charged with flight to avoid violations, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, and numerous other related offenses.