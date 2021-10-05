Fire at 17th and Cotton streets in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a fire in Reading Tuesday evening as a man escaped to the roof of the building.

Fire officials say the fire was on the first and second floors of the Cotton Street home. They say a man fled from the third floor onto the roof of the building.

It broke out shortly before 6 p.m.

Reading Police also taped off the area with crime scene tape.

They also arrested a woman, but it's unknown if that was related to the fire.

One firefighter was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

