READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading.
First responders rushed to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire, but did confirm an adult male with physical disabilities, whom they were called to the location to assist previously, was found dead inside the home.
