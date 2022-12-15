READING, Pa. - A man was found dead in a home where a fire broke out Thursday afternoon in Reading.



Officials say a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the man's house; that's when they say she called 911.



First responders rushed to the 200 block of North Kenhorst Boulevard shortly before 2:30 p.m. Police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape, and the coroner was called to the scene a short time later.



Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire but did confirm an adult male with physical disabilities, whom they were called to the location to assist previously, was found dead inside the home.



"Crews arrived within five minutes and found a one-story, ranch-style home with heavy smoke showing," said Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt Jr. "They found the lone occupant of the home deceased in the home."



The City of Reading Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. However, the chief does not believe it is suspicious.



Stoudt said he feels for the man's family.



"Fire deaths are always a tragedy, mainly for the families involved and for the members of the department. When it's around this time of the year -- the holidays -- people are looking to celebrate," added the chief. "It's supposed to be happier; it's a little more difficult for all parties involved."



The chief gave some reminders to people:



"It's starting to get colder," he said. "Residents and people just have to be very cautious of heating sources -- making sure their heating system is working correctly in their home."



The chief said he believes the home will end up being a total loss.



"I would think so -- at this point -- just because of the damage of the fire. The amount of damage from the smoke and the fact that it was such a small home has a lot to do with it."



Officials have not yet identified the man or released his exact age.



Neighbors who didn't want to speak on camera say he lived in the home for decades. They say they helped him collect leaves, and just this morning, one man told 69 News that he had cleaned off his sidewalk.