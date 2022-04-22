READING, Pa. – A jury found a man guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of an Air Force veteran in Berks County.
The Berks County District Attorney's office announced that Raphael Perez-Rodriguez, 29, was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of 76-year-old Air Force veteran Dennis Fink at his Bern Township home on July 17, 2020.
The trial before Judge Paul M. Patron lasted four days. Perez-Rodriguez, of Paterson, New Jersey, will be sentenced on Friday.
In 2021, Perez-Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault of a law enforcement officer during a burglary in Reading in June 2020, according to Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Perez broke into the John P. Feeney Funeral Home in the city's Centre Park neighborhood and then shot at an officer as he fled, authorities said.
Perez was also previously charged in a June 2019 burglary that occurred in the same neighborhood as the break-in and stabbing at Fink's house.