READING, Pa. - The man charged in a brazen daytime fatal shooting in downtown Reading was found guilty Thursday.
A jury convicted Aeneas O'Brien of first-degree murder and related charges in the 2021 death of Leonard King, Jr.
O'Brien shot and killed King following an argument on the 500 block of Penn Street.
A first-degree murder conviction in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.
