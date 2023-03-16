Generic courtroom gavel

READING, Pa. - The man charged in a brazen daytime fatal shooting in downtown Reading was found guilty Thursday.

A jury convicted Aeneas O'Brien of first-degree murder and related charges in the 2021 death of Leonard King, Jr.

O'Brien shot and killed King following an argument on the 500 block of Penn Street.

A first-degree murder conviction in Pennsylvania carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

