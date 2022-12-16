READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading.

Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron.

Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021 in the 500 block of Cherry Street. Another man was wounded in the gunfire. Officials say the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside a nearby bar.

Three days after the shooting, River-Vazquez was apprehended by law enforcement in Puerto Rico and returned to Berks County to face charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2023.