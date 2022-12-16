Alberto Rivera-Vázquez - crime scene graphic

Alberto Rivera-Vázquez

READING, Pa. - A Berks County jury has found a man guilty for his role in a 2021 deadly shooting in Reading. 

Alberto Rivera-Vazquez was convicted today of First-Degree Murder and related charges in shooting death of José Rodríguez-Bultron.

Investigators said Rivera-Vazquez shot Rodriguez-Bultron on November 7, 2021 in the 500 block of Cherry Street. Another man was wounded in the gunfire. Officials say the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside a nearby bar.

Three days after the shooting, River-Vazquez was apprehended by law enforcement in Puerto Rico and returned to Berks County to face charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2023.

Homicide suspect jailed in Berks after arrest in PR

Scroll down for comments if available