Juan Melo graphic

READING, Pa. | Following an extensive trial and investigation, a man from Lancaster County was found guilty after sexually assaulting and abusing a young girl for a span of over 12 years.

Juan Melo was convicted by a jury on Friday, of Rape of a Child and related offenses, according to the Berks County DA's office.

From previously filed police reports, it was discovered in 2020 that Melo had sexually assaulted a young girl at multiple locations in Reading between February 1997 and November 2009, according to detectives with the Berks County DA's office.

The girl was approximately seven or eight years old when the alleged abuse began, investigators stated.

Sentencing for Melo's conviction was reportedly deferred for an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

The case was investigated by Berks County Detective Andrew Wenger, and was tried by ADA Amanda Sobotka, according to official reports.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.