READING, Pa. | Following an extensive trial and investigation, a man from Lancaster County was found guilty after sexually assaulting and abusing a young girl for a span of over 12 years.
Juan Melo was convicted by a jury on Friday, of Rape of a Child and related offenses, according to the Berks County DA's office.
From previously filed police reports, it was discovered in 2020 that Melo had sexually assaulted a young girl at multiple locations in Reading between February 1997 and November 2009, according to detectives with the Berks County DA's office.
The girl was approximately seven or eight years old when the alleged abuse began, investigators stated.
Sentencing for Melo's conviction was reportedly deferred for an evaluation by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.
The case was investigated by Berks County Detective Andrew Wenger, and was tried by ADA Amanda Sobotka, according to official reports.