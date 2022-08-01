Reading crime scene

READING, Pa. — Violence continued to take its toll in Reading early Monday morning.

Less than 24 hours after separate shootings claimed the lives of two men, another man was found shot inside a vehicle.

RPD officers said they made the discovery after responding at approximately 12:35 a.m. Monday to the report of shots witnessed in the area of Greenwich and Locust streets.

The 36-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Reading Hospital. Police did not release any information about his condition.

The shooting followed a pair of homicides in Reading early Sunday morning.

Officers found Edwin Rivera-Valentin dead in the 400 block of Spring Garden Street at approximately 3 a.m., when they responded to the area for the report of shots fired.

Less than an hour later, Quadell Spradley was found wounded by gunfire in the 1200 block of Church Street. He later died at Reading Hospital.

Investigators have not said whether the two homicides, which happened about two mile apart, are related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about any of the violent incidents can call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting a message to 847411, starting with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert offers a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

