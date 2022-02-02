SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP, Pa. - Fire rescue crews are at the scene of a house that was damaged after a tree fell on top of it in Berks County.

It happened on Weaver Road in South Heidelberg Township.

Police said the tree fell on top of the garage after a logging company cut the tree the wrong way.

A man in his 70's was at home at the time of the incident and sustained minor injuries, police told 69 News.

Emergency crews said he was trapped in the house, but has since been freed and was taken to Reading Hospital.

Crews are still working to remove the tree.

