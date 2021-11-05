LANCASTER, Pa. — A three-day trial has ended with the conviction of a man accused of sexually abusing five children in Berks and Lancaster counties over a period of several years.
A Lancaster County jury found 52-year-old Gustavo Rendon guilty of 30 criminal charges, including 20 felonies.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Rendon raped and sexually abused the five children in multiple locations in Berks and Lancaster counties between 2003 and 2010.
"How could this man get away with sexually abusing five victims for seven years and how could it not see the light of day for 10 years?" Asst. District Attorney Fritz Haverstick rhetorically asked the jury during his closing argument. "What you heard during this trial was the blueprint to the answer. Fear. Isolation. Control. Shame."
The jury also heard testimony from the victims, all of whom were 14 years of age or younger at the time of the abuse.
One of the victims testified about multiple instances in which Rendon took her to places and allowed other men to sexually abuse her, Haverstick said.
Rendon's bail was increased to $2 million while he awaits sentencing.