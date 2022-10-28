TILDEN TWP., Pa. -- On October 18, 2022, the victim reported to Tilden Township Police that she purchased a “scratch off’ lottery ticket that was a $500.00 winner.

The victim posted a picture of the winning ticket on Facebook which had the QR code scratched off and visibly displayed.

When the victim went to cash in her ticket, she was advised that the ticket had already been claimed.

An investigation showed that on October 12, 2022, the suspect arrived at the Tilden Wawa in a white Volkswagen Golf. The suspect approached the PA Lottery Self-Service Terminal, pulled out his cell phone, and held it up to the scanner.

The suspect obtained $40 worth of lottery tickets and a $460 voucher.

The next day, on October 13, 2022, the suspect went to Love's Travel Stop on Mountain Road and cashed in the $460 voucher.

On October 18, 2022, the Tilden Township Police posted this information on their Facebook page, and an overwhelming amount of phone calls and emails were received.

The suspect was positively identified as Ryan J. Stufflet, age 37, Hamburg, PA.

Stufflet cooperated in the investigation, and he turned over $500 to the Tilden Township Police Department which was later turned over to the victim.

He has since been arraigned on charges of felony Unlawful Use of a Computer, felony Unlawful Duplication, and misdemeanor Theft by Deception. He was released on $5000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 21, 2022 before MDJ Bagenstose.