SPRING TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner has identified a man who died after a fire broke out at a home Sunday in Spring Township.
The man was identified as 91-year-old Andrew Bem, according to the coroner's office.
Two others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.
The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Miller Road.
The house caught fire again due to a flash fire in the ceiling around 10 p.m. The department had also run into some supply issues and had to call in tankers to help put out the fire.
Unfortunately, crews could not save the home.
"We're praying for the rest of the family and we're waiting to hear how the community can respond to help them," a neighbor Donna Franko said.
A Gofundme was created by a friend of the family just hours after the tragedy and has already raised thousands of dollars for them to rebuild.
"The response has been overwhelming from monetary donations through people physically donating items," said Luke Riffle, the creator of the GoFundMe page.
One of the people who lived in the home is a first responder himself and tried to do what he could to help
"Right now it's time to rebuild and recover from this tragic event," Riffle said.
69 News was told St. John's Lutheran Church in Sinking Spring is also collecting donations for the family, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A autopsy for Bem is scheduled for Thursday.