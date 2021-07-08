FLEETWOOD, Pa. | Court records show Alan Byerly, the Fleetwood man facing multiple charges in connection with the riots at the Capitol on January 6, is due in court next week.
One day after his arrest, 69 News spoke to Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, who serves part of Berks County, about the riot at the capital and the ongoing investigation.
"January 6 was a really terrible day in our nations history. It was clear it was an insurrection," said Houlahan. "It's not an accident that it happened on January 6, at one in the afternoon, and so I'm glad our law enforcement is getting to the bottom of it and finding the people responsible for that."
The attack happened while Congress certified the results of the 2020 election. According to a criminal complaint, Byerly can be seen in body camera images at the capitol, wearing a Kutztown beanie, and holding a taser-like device as he forces his way through the crowd and attacks a number of police officers. Authorities say he also assaulted a photographer.
"This is the message we are sending that it's an issue of national security in our country and also outside our country people are watching," said Houlahan.
69 News spoke to a neighbor who lives on the same street as Byerly, but she says she didn't know him.
Court documents indicate that someone from a Fleetwood area business that Byerly frequented alerted the FBI, after Byerly's photo started circulating.
County officials say Byerly is due in court for a detention hearing on Monday.