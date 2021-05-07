READING, Pa. | After years of reported abuse, a Reading man accused of sexually assaulting a child was placed in custody on Thursday.
Manuel Molina-Nunez, a 42-year-old resident of Berks County, was charged with multiple criminal offenses related to sexual assault, such as rape, corruption of a minor and statutory sexual assault.
According to the D.A.'s office, Nunez abused a young girl starting from the time she was nine. The abuse, according to police records, went on for three years.
After a warrant was issued for his arrest, the suspect was caught on the 600 block of N. 9th Street at about 3 p.m. Thursday. Once caught, Nunez was taken into immediate custody of the police, according to the D.A.'s office.
Nunez's bail has been set at $25,000 and he has been sent to Berks County Jail, pending a preliminary hearing. The date of that trial has not been posted.