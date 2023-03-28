LEESPORT BOROUGH, Pa. - A report of shots fired ended with a man being taken into custody in Leesport Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Berks Regional Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the unit block of Railroad Avenue around 3 p.m.

The shooter was described as a male with two firearms that was shooting at cars in the area.

Northern Berks officers were assisted by police from Muhlenberg and Bern townships. Witnesses reported the man fled on foot and was attempting to get into vehicles in the area of the Schuylkill Valley Community Library parking lot.

Authorities say officers responded to that area and took the man into custody after a brief foot pursuit. A Northern Berks officer was injured in the process. No word on the extent of injuries.

Police say two firearms were recovered in the area where the incident was initially reported. Several cars were struck by gunfire, but no one was injured during the shooting.

Criminal charges for the suspect are pending.