Ortega mug shot.jpg

READING, Pa. | Nearly seven years after a deadly shooting, police say they finally arrested the third man involved in the crime.

39-year-old Armando Ortega of Reading was arrested Wednesday on two counts of first- and third-degree murder, according to police.

Police records say that in June of 2014 Ortega allegedly fired 15 gunshots during a brawl in an alley on the 200 block of South 11th Street. They believe the bullets hit two people that night, but 27-year-old Brock Neely was the only one fatally hurt. Neely died in the hospital after the incident. 

Two other men police say were involved in the fight, Eliezer Carrasquillo, of Reading, and his brother Xavier, also face murder charges. They are all awaiting trial. 

