READING, Pa. | A man is recovering after a shooting in Reading on Monday afternoon.
The man was shot at the Jamestown Village Apartments in the 300 block of Lackawanna Street, said Reading police.
The say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
No one is in custody, and police did not release further details about the circumstances of the shooting.
It was one of three violent incidents in Reading on Monday.
Early Monday morning, a 22-year-old woman was shot sleeping in bed, and on Monday night a man was killed at South Seventh and Pine. Police are still actively looking into all of these individual cases.