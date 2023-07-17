Shooting generic

READING, Pa. - One person was injured after gunfire was reported in Reading early Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Sixth and Spruce Streets just after 6 a.m.

Officers arriving on scene located a man with a single gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe an altercation between two men preceded the shooting.

At this time, authorities say there is no ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.

Scroll down for comments if available