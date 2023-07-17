READING, Pa. - One person was injured after gunfire was reported in Reading early Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Sixth and Spruce Streets just after 6 a.m.

Officers arriving on scene located a man with a single gunshot wound to the hip. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe an altercation between two men preceded the shooting.

At this time, authorities say there is no ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.