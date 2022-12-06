ALSACE TWP., Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road and slammed into a stone barn in Berks County.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Antietam Road in Alsace Township, between Basket and Blankenbiller roads.

The driver lost control of his car around a bend in the road, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle went down an embankment and hit the side of the barn.

The driver was going in and out of consciousness, according to PSP troopers on the scene. They said he was taken to the hospital for treatment of what they believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.