READING, Pa. - A fire Tuesday night in Reading forced a man to jump to safety.

Emergency crews were called out to a house on Cotton Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire was on the first and second floors of the house.

They say a man jumped from the third floor onto the roofs of lower sections of the house out back.

Reading Police also taped off the area with crime scene tape.

They also arrested a woman, but we don't know yet if that was related to the fire.

One firefighter was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.