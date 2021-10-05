READING, Pa. - A fire Tuesday night in Reading forced a man to jump to safety.
Emergency crews were called out to a house on Cotton Street shortly before 6 p.m.
Fire officials say the fire was on the first and second floors of the house.
They say a man jumped from the third floor onto the roofs of lower sections of the house out back.
Reading Police also taped off the area with crime scene tape.
They also arrested a woman, but we don't know yet if that was related to the fire.
One firefighter was treated for non-life threatening injuries.