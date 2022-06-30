Police presence on Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Twp.
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - A man who died in a tragic mishap Wednesday night is being remembered for his devotion to faith and family.

State Police say 39-year-old David Crossett was cutting down a tree when it shifted and fell on him. It happened in the 200 block of Hartz Road in Ruscombmanor Township.

The Berks Bar Association says Crossett founded the Cornerstone Law Firm in Maidencreek Township.

A bio on the firm's website says Crossett was a devoted husband and father.

He was active with the Fleetwood Bible Church and enjoyed woodworking.

