LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a Lower Heidelberg crash on December 30.

They said 39-year-old Demerious Smith of Exeter Township died in the two-car collision on the 500 block of Brownsville Road Friday afternoon.

Initial emergency dispatches reported an accident involving an overturned vehicle near the entrance to Blue Marsh.

No autopsy has been scheduled yet. Lower Heidelberg Police said the crash remains under investigation.