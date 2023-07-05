UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa - The man killed in Tuesday afternoon's crash on I-78 West has been identified as a resident of Catasauqua Borough, Lehigh County.

The victim, 62-year-old John M. Furbur, became unresponsive due to a medical emergency while driving between the Shartlesville and Strausstown exits around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Furbur's vehicle went off the road, struck a parked tractor trailer and backhoe, then continued into the woods and struck a tree.

Furbur was pronounced dead by Berks County Deputy Coroner Jason Kanter at 1:58 p.m. His death was ruled an accident.