READING, Pa. - State Police and the Berks County District Attorney's Office held a joint news conference Friday afternoon to provide an update on a officer-involved shooting in Wyomissing.

The fatal shooting, which followed a brief pursuit, happened late Thursday night in the area of Ninth & Spring streets.

Officials say the man killed by police was a person of interest in a double homicide that happened earlier this week in New Jersey.

On the evening of Monday, March 27, 56-year-old Tabitha Price of Gulf Shores, Alabama and 52-year-old Steven Smith of Atco, New Jersey were found shot to death inside a Gloucester City, New Jersey motel room.

Two days later, authorities identified 53-year-old Vaughn Perkins of Philadelphia as a person of interested in the shootings.

It was Perkins, officials say, that a patrol officer attempted to pull over Thursday night before leading police on a brief chase that ended in a Wyomissing neighborhood.

Several departments responded to the incident and nine officers are currently on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Perkins was pronounced dead. No officers were hurt.

Investigators have not released information on the number of shots fired or if Perkins fired at police.

The suspect reportedly had a rifle or some sort of long gun in his car.

The incident remains under investigation.