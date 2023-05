RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man died in a crash in Richmond Township Thursday morning.

Authorities say 65-year-old Daniel Martel of Perry Township was pronounced dead just before 7 a.m.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons and School Roads.

Police say Martel tried turning onto Fleetwood Lyons Road in front of an oncoming car.

Authorities say the other driver tried to avoid Martel's car but ended up hitting the driver's side.