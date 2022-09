LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after the car he was driving slammed into a pole in Berks County.

Steven Root, 30, was killed in the crash around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township, state police said in a news release.

Root, of the Mertztown area, was heavily trapped in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.